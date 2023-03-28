Ashford Hospitality Trust Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 3/30/23, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4609, payable on 4/17/23. As a percentage of AHT.PRF's recent share price of $15.90, this dividend works out to approximately 2.90%, so look for shares of AHT.PRF to trade 2.90% lower — all else being equal — when AHT.PRF shares open for trading on 3/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 11.60%, which compares to an average yield of 8.40% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AHT.PRF shares, versus AHT:

Below is a dividend history chart for AHT.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4609 on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.375% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRF) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHT) are trading flat.

