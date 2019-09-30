Ashford Hospitality Trust Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRD) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1124), with shares changing hands as low as $23.88 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.71% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AHT.PRD was trading at a 0.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 42.19% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AHT.PRD shares, versus AHT:

Below is a dividend history chart for AHT.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRD) is currently down about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHT) are off about 3.2%.

