Ashford Hospitality Trust Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

March 25, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

On 3/27/24, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5281, payable on 4/15/24. As a percentage of AHT.PRD's recent share price of $14.90, this dividend works out to approximately 3.54%, so look for shares of AHT.PRD to trade 3.54% lower — all else being equal — when AHT.PRD shares open for trading on 3/27/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 14.05%, which compares to an average yield of 8.21% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AHT.PRD shares, versus AHT:

Below is a dividend history chart for AHT.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5281 on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRD) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHT) are trading flat.

