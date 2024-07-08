Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock Shares Cross 13% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRH) were yielding above the 13% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $14.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.87% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, AHT.PRH was trading at a 40.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 30.79% in the "REITs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for AHT.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRH) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHT) are up about 1.3%.

