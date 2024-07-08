News & Insights

Markets
AHT.PRH

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock Shares Cross 13% Yield Mark

July 08, 2024 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRH) were yielding above the 13% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $14.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.87% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AHT.PRH was trading at a 40.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 30.79% in the "REITs" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for AHT.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock:

AHT.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: AHT.PRH) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHT) are up about 1.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Funds Holding AGCB
 SYSW Videos
 Funds Holding QLTB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AHT.PRH
AHT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.