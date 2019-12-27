Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.87, the dividend yield is 8.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AHT was $2.87, representing a -51.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.89 and a 23.18% increase over the 52 week low of $2.33.

AHT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports AHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.41%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

