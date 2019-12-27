Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.87, the dividend yield is 8.36%.
The previous trading day's last sale of AHT was $2.87, representing a -51.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.89 and a 23.18% increase over the 52 week low of $2.33.
AHT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). AHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports AHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -18.41%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAHT
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- BP p.l.c. (BP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 07, 2019
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2019
- Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 17, 2019
- Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019