Ashford Hospitality Focuses on Portfolio Enhancement and Growth

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. reported a strategic focus on reducing its financing and enhancing its hotel portfolio, including significant property sales and conversion projects like the La Concha Hotel and Le Pavillon Hotel. The company is optimistic about future financial improvements, despite recent challenges in revenue growth. Operationally, October showed promising RevPAR increases, and the new Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown is outperforming expectations. The company is keen on leveraging industry fundamentals for growth while maintaining a commitment to cost reduction and maximizing profitability.

