Ashford (AINC) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

Ashford (AINC) closed at $13.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the asset management company serving the hospitality industry had lost 10.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Ashford will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, down 48.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $176.99 million, up 32.23% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ashford. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ashford is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ashford is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.19.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ashford Inc. (AINC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

