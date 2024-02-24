Ashford (AINC) Price Target Increased by 40.00% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Ashford (NYSEAM:AINC) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 40.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 482.86% from the latest reported closing price of 2.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashford. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AINC is 0.00%, a decrease of 38.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 105K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 52K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINC by 47.81% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 34K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINC by 34.34% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AINC by 26.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

