Ashford (AINC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ashford (AINC) closed at $13.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the asset management company serving the hospitality industry had lost 6.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ashford as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ashford is projected to report earnings of $1.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $176.99 million, up 32.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $636.7 million, which would represent changes of +22.31% and +63.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ashford. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ashford is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ashford is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.04, so we one might conclude that Ashford is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

