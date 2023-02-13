Ashe Capital Management Updates Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)

Fintel reports that Ashe Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.25MM shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 4.62MM shares and 9.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.67% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Latin America Ltd is $10.95. The forecasts range from a low of $8.28 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.67% from its latest reported closing price of $9.31.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Latin America Ltd is $4,835MM, a decrease of 1.71%. The projected annual EPS is $0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Latin America Ltd. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LILA is 0.08%, a decrease of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 36,112K shares. The put/call ratio of LILA is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 2,631K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP holds 2,145K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,390K shares, representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 6.44% over the last quarter.

S& holds 1,882K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares, representing a decrease of 42.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 17.06% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,650K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 11.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 936K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILA by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Liberty Latin America Background Information

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that the company offers to its residential and business customers in the region include

