ASH Introduces Pricing Actions to Manage Market Volatility

Ashland Inc. ASH has announced an implantation of a series of pricing actions across Life Sciences, Intermediates, Personal Care and Specialty Additives product portfolios. This is in response to the ongoing volatility in energy markets, raw material costs and logistics challenges from the conflict in the Middle East.

The pricing adjustments are required to sustain a reliable supply to customers under current market conditions. The actions are taken to mitigate cost pressures across procurement, supply chain and operations.

These actions differ by product and region, by adapting to local market dynamics, contractual terms and individual customer requirements. The strategies will evolve in line with the market dynamics. The company will continue to closely monitor market conditions.

ASH stock has lost 12.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 2.3% decline.



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For fiscal 2026, Ashland expects sales to be in the range of $1.835-$1.905 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be $400-$420 million. Adjusted EPS, excluding intangible amortization, is forecast to deliver double-digit-plus growth on operating improvements and portfolio optimization, while free cash flow conversion is targeted at roughly 50% of adjusted EBITDA, with capital expenditure of about $100 million.

ASH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ASH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM,Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 74.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 104.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in the remaining two.

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Ashland Inc. (ASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.