ASH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.52, changing hands as low as $97.48 per share. Ashland Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASH's low point in its 52 week range is $81.93 per share, with $112.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.92.

