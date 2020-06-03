ASH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.89, changing hands as high as $70.45 per share. Ashland Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASH's low point in its 52 week range is $38.88 per share, with $81.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.29.

