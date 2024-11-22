News & Insights

Stocks
ASGN

ASGN upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital

November 22, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital upgraded ASGN (ASGN) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $100, up from $96. The stock has been under pressure on fears that the proposed government efficiency commission will hurt its Federal Government business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Though too early to tell, management noted ASGN’s focus on digital transformation and machine learnings helps clients enhance their own efficiencies and that its key Federal customers are likely at less risk of closure or funding cuts, says BMO. As such, it believes the selloff provides a good entry point.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ASGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.