ASGN upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital

BMO Capital upgraded ASGN (ASGN) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $100, up from $96. The stock has been under pressure on fears that the proposed government efficiency commission will hurt its Federal Government business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Though too early to tell, management noted ASGN’s focus on digital transformation and machine learnings helps clients enhance their own efficiencies and that its key Federal customers are likely at less risk of closure or funding cuts, says BMO. As such, it believes the selloff provides a good entry point.

