ASGN Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $57.4 million or $1.08 per share, up from $49.1 million or $0.93 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $69.7 million or $1.31 per share, up from $68.7 million or $1.30 per share last year.

Revenues grew 10.6% to $1.0 billion from $906.4 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.23 per share and revenues of $998.25 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues of $995.0 million to $1,005.0 million and adjusted earnings of $1.20 to $1.26 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.24 per share and revenues of $1.01 billion.

