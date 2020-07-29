ASGN Q2 Profit Up

Markets
(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $48.8 million or $0.92 per share, up from $43.1 million or $0.81 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.17 per share, up from $1.10 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped 3.6% to $936.8 million from $972.3 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share and revenues of $898.89 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects revenues of $913.0 million to $938.0 million and adjusted earnings of $1.04 to $1.14 per share.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.92 per share on revenues of $937.58 million for the quarter.

