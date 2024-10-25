ASGN price target raised to $96 from $94 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on ASGN (ASGN) to $96 from $94 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 topped consensus and BMO expectations due to margin strength, with Consulting business notching solid 4% y/y growth as the comps eased materially, though Assignment weakness continued with no notable changes in IT spend, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds however that ASGN may see possible multiple expansion as investors begin to appreciate its migration toward more of a consulting model.

