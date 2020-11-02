ASGN or PING: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Computers - IT Services stocks are likely familiar with ASGN Inc (ASGN) and Ping Identity (PING). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, ASGN Inc has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ping Identity has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that ASGN has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ASGN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.40, while PING has a forward P/E of 121.71. We also note that ASGN has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PING currently has a PEG ratio of 9.36.

Another notable valuation metric for ASGN is its P/B ratio of 2.40. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, PING has a P/B of 3.12.

Based on these metrics and many more, ASGN holds a Value grade of A, while PING has a Value grade of D.

ASGN stands above PING thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ASGN is the superior value option right now.

