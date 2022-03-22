ASGN or DT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Computers - IT Services stocks are likely familiar with ASGN Inc (ASGN) and Dynatrace (DT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

ASGN Inc and Dynatrace are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that ASGN's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

ASGN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.65, while DT has a forward P/E of 66.86. We also note that ASGN has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DT currently has a PEG ratio of 5.13.

Another notable valuation metric for ASGN is its P/B ratio of 3.22. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DT has a P/B of 10.07.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ASGN's Value grade of B and DT's Value grade of D.

ASGN has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than DT, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ASGN is the superior option right now.

