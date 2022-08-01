ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) share price has soared 113% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. And in the last month, the share price has gained 16%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 7.7% in the last thirty days.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, ASGN managed to grow its earnings per share at 21% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 16% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ASGN Earnings Per Share Growth August 1st 2022

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ASGN has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 2.6% in the last twelve months. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 16% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. Before spending more time on ASGN it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

