ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) shareholders have earned a 22% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) share price has soared 174% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Meanwhile the share price is 1.4% higher than it was a week ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, ASGN managed to grow its earnings per share at 21% a year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 22%. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ASGN Earnings Per Share Growth December 26th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ASGN shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 22%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for ASGN that you should be aware of.

