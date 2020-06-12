ASGN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of ASGN Inc (Symbol: ASGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.65, changing hands as low as $56.79 per share. ASGN Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASGN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.04 per share, with $72.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.04.

