ASGN Incorporated Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 8.4% to hit US$1.0b. ASGN reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.99, which was a notable 14% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:ASGN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering ASGN are now predicting revenues of US$4.10b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 3.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 14% to US$4.00. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.10b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.86 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on ASGN's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$77.57, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on ASGN, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$88.00 and the most bearish at US$65.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that ASGN is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that ASGN's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 3.3% increase next year well below the historical 15%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than ASGN.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards ASGN following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that ASGN's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$77.57, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on ASGN. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ASGN going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for ASGN that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.