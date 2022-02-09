ASGN Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $85.0 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $55.4 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.1 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $1.05 billion from $900.4 million last year.

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $85.0 Mln. vs. $55.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.61 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $1.05 Bln vs. $900.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.31-$1.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.03-$1.05 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.