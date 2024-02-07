ASGN Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $50.3 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $55.6 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.8 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $1.07 billion from $1.15 billion last year.

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $50.3 Mln. vs. $55.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.06 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10-$1.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.032-$1.052 bln

