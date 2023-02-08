ASGN Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $55.6 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $85.0 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $75.9 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $1.15 billion from $1.05 billion last year.

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $55.6 Mln. vs. $85.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.15 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.