ASGN Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $59.4 million, or $ per share. This compares with $73.2 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $81.1 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $1.12 billion from $1.20 billion last year.

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $59.4 Mln. vs. $73.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $ vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.56 -Revenue (Q3): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.33 - $1.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.04bln - $1.06bln

