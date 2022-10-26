ASGN Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $73.2 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $212.0 million, or $3.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $90.7 million or $1.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $1.20 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $73.2 Mln. vs. $212.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.44 vs. $3.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.78 -Revenue (Q3): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.44-$1.51 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.12-$1.14 bln

