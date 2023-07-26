ASGN Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $60.10 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $72.50 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.20 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.13 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $60.10 Mln. vs. $72.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.22 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.49 -Revenue (Q2): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.51 - $1.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.10B - $1.12B

