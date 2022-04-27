ASGN Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $66.8 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $48.7 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.1 million or $1.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $1.09 billion from $907.0 million last year.

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $66.8 Mln. vs. $48.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q1): $1.09 Bln vs. $907.0 Mln last year.

