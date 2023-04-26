ASGN Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $49.5 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $66.8 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.7 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.13 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $49.5 Mln. vs. $66.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.42 -Revenue (Q1): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.41-$1.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.11-$1.15 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.