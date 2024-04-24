ASGN Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $38.1 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $49.5 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54.6 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $1.05 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $38.1 Mln. vs. $49.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.97 - $1.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.03 - $1.05 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.