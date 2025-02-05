ASGN Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $42.4 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $50.3 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.1 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.3% to $985.0 million from $1.074 billion last year.

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.4 Mln. vs. $50.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $985.0 Mln vs. $1.074 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.91-$0.97 Next quarter revenue guidance: $950-$970 mln

