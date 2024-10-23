ASGN Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $47.5 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $59.4 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.3 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $1.031 billion from $1.117 billion last year.

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $47.5 Mln. vs. $59.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.06 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.031 Bln vs. $1.117 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18-$1.24 Next quarter revenue guidance: $990 mln -$1.010 bln

