ASGN Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $29.3 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $47.2 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51.6 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $1.02 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.3 Mln. vs. $47.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.02 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18 - $1.26

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.