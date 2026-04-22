ASGN Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - ASGN Inc. (ASGN) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5.5 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $20.9 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ASGN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.7 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Revenue held steady at $968.3 million

ASGN Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.5 Mln. vs. $20.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $968.3 Mln vs. $968.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.72 To $ 0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 970 M To $ 1000 M

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