ASGN Inc (ASGN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, ASGN Inc (ASGN) reported revenue of $1.03 billion, down 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.36, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion, representing a surprise of -1.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ASGN Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Federal Government : $309 million versus $320.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.

: $309 million versus $320.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change. Revenues- Commercial : $725.70 million versus $726.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change.

: $725.70 million versus $726.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.6% change. Revenues- Commercial- Consulting : $281.50 million compared to the $284.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.

: $281.50 million compared to the $284.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year. Revenues- Commercial- Assignment: $444.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $440.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%.

Shares of ASGN Inc have returned +19.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

