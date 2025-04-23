ASGN Earnings Results: $ASGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASGN ($ASGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, missing estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $968,300,000, missing estimates of $981,178,800 by $-12,878,800.
ASGN Insider Trading Activity
ASGN insiders have traded $ASGN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDOLPH C BLAZER (President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $950,333
- THEODORE S. HANSON (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,100 shares for an estimated $206,972.
- CAROL LINDSTROM sold 1,060 shares for an estimated $98,596
ASGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of ASGN stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,356,062 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,014,207
- BAMCO INC /NY/ removed 323,914 shares (-17.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,994,992
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 253,869 shares (+143.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,157,442
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 247,105 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,593,730
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 218,329 shares (-58.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,195,538
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 188,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,734,592
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 182,080 shares (+51.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,174,547
ASGN Government Contracts
We have seen $422,590,875 of award payments to $ASGN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AESS 2.0 - ENDPOINT PROTECTION: $42,652,843
- CONTINUOUS DIAGNOSTICS AND MITIGATION CDM DASHBOARD ECOSYSTEM: $29,924,816
- CONTINUOUS DIAGNOSTICS AND MITIGATION CDM DATA SERVICES: $29,571,998
- COMMANDER, NAVY INSTALLATIONS COMMAND CODE N6 OFFICE OF THE CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, ENTERPRISE ASHORE EN...: $19,768,868
- THIS TASK ORDER IS TO PROCURE ENTERPRISE PLATFORMS MANAGEMENT SUPPORT (EPMS) ISSUED AGAINST THE ARCHITECTUR...: $17,710,848
ASGN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024
