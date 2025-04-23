ASGN Earnings Results: $ASGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASGN ($ASGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, missing estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $968,300,000, missing estimates of $981,178,800 by $-12,878,800.

ASGN Insider Trading Activity

ASGN insiders have traded $ASGN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDOLPH C BLAZER (President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $950,333

THEODORE S. HANSON (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,100 shares for an estimated $206,972 .

. CAROL LINDSTROM sold 1,060 shares for an estimated $98,596

ASGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of ASGN stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ASGN Government Contracts

We have seen $422,590,875 of award payments to $ASGN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ASGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024

