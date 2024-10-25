News & Insights

ASF Group Limited Reports Revenue Surge Amid Strategic Investments

October 25, 2024 — 01:55 am EDT

ASF Group Limited (AU:AFA) has released an update.

ASF Group Limited has reported a remarkable 176% increase in revenue for the year ending June 2024, driven by successful real estate projects. Despite this growth, the company faced a consolidated loss of $9,292,000 due to investments in energy and resource sectors and exploration expenditures. With a diversified portfolio including innovative ventures in technology and biotechnology, ASF Group remains optimistic about future growth opportunities.

