ASF Group Limited Announces Director Departure

ASF Group Limited has announced that Louis Li Chien has ceased to serve as a director as of November 27, 2024. The final director’s interest notice reveals that he holds no securities in the company. This change in leadership might draw interest from investors keen on how it impacts the company’s direction.

