Asetek Signs $35 Mln Supply Deal With PC Gaming Brand; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Asetek A/S (ASTK.CO), a Denmark-based company that designs, develops, and markets liquid cooling solutions, on Wednesday announced a long-term agreement with an undisclosed PC gaming brand for the delivery of high-end liquid cooling products based on its Ingrid technology platform.

The deal includes a minimum volume commitment estimated at $35 million over the first two years from the start of shipments, with potential for higher revenue depending on actual order volumes.

The company said that the deliveries for the first product will begin in the second quarter of 2026, followed by the second in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Under the agreement, the company will supply complete retail packages including liquid coolers, caps, heat exchangers, and fans, which are expected to generate higher unit revenue but slightly lower margins.

The company expected the customer to reclaim a top-tier market position once shipments are fully underway in 2027.

Following the deal, the company raised its medium-term revenue ambition for the Liquid Cooling segment to above $65 million from the previous $50 million target.

The company is maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin goal of above 25%. Full-year 2025 guidance remains unchanged.

Asetek is currently trading 16.0804% higher at DKK 0.9240 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

