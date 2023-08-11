Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Q2 Loss Widens, Revenues In Line

Asensus Surgical, Inc. ASXC reported second-quarter 2023 loss per share of 9 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share 8 cents as well as the year-ago adjusted loss of 7 cents per share.

GAAP EPS in the year-ago quarter was 8 cents. The year-ago adjustment included certain amortization expenses.

Revenues in Detail

Asensus Surgical registered revenues of $1.08 million in the reported quarter, up 8.8% year over year. The figure matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarter in Details

ASXC recorded Product revenues of $298 thousands in the second quarter, reflecting a 17.3% rise year over year. Service revenues were $289 thousands, down 31.8% year over year. Lease revenues were $494 thousands, marking a 56.3% surge year over year.

During the second quarter, there was a 27% increase in total surgical procedures completed, utilizing the Senhance System compared to the year-ago period. The main drivers of this expansion were consistent utilization patterns brought on by an increased installed base, an increase of new surgeon users at existing installations and a broader market recovery.

Margin Trend

In the reported quarter, Asensus Surgical reported a gross loss of $1.9 million, wider than the year-ago loss of $1.4 million. Total cost of revenues soared 30.9% in the second quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 23.5% to $4.4 million. Research and development expenses totaled $8.9 million, up 23.8% year over year. General and administrative expenses of $5.1 million rose 2.6% year over year.

Adjusted operating expenses were $18.6 million, up 17.1% from the figure recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted operating loss was $20.5 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s loss of $15.8 million.

Financial Update

Asensus Surgical exited second-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, available-for-sale of $39.9 million compared with the 2022-end record of $70.5 million.

Our Take

Asensus Surgical exited the second quarter of 2023 with earnings miss and in-line revenues. While escalating costs and expenses are weighing on the profitability of the business, the company is optimistic about the upcoming 2023 milestones.

The company noted that during the second half of 2023, it expects to achieve complete integrated system testing for LUNA Surgical System, finalize manufacturing strategy for LUNA Surgical System, initiate preclinical evaluation for LUNA Surgical System, finalize strategic relationship with a graphics hardware provider and establish pilot manufacturing for the updated Intelligent Surgical Unit platform.

According to the company, LUNA System development has made notable progress in R&D and is now transitioning to testing and evaluation before regulatory filings.

