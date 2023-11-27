Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 2.04

The average one-year price target for Asensus Surgical (AMEX:ASXC) has been revised to 2.04 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of 1.53 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 681.61% from the latest reported closing price of 0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asensus Surgical. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 15.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASXC is 0.01%, a decrease of 25.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 25,939K shares. The put/call ratio of ASXC is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,735K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,205K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,249K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASXC by 27.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,282K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASXC by 41.32% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 2,000K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,237K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares, representing a decrease of 39.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASXC by 60.65% over the last quarter.

Asensus Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking the Clinical Intelligence to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance® Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare.

