Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Asensus Surgical (ASXC) closed the most recent trading day at $2.10, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of surgical robots and medical instruments had lost 38.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASXC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 11, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 82.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.6 million, up 166.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.26 per share and revenue of $8.24 million, which would represent changes of +58.73% and +159.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASXC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASXC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

