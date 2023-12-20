Asensus Surgical Announces Sale Of Senhance Surgical System In Romania

News & Insights

December 20, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Medical device company Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) announced Wednesday the sale of a Senhance Surgical System that will be placed in Louis Turcanu Clinical Emergency Hospital for Children in Timisoara, Romania.

The Senhance Surgical System was developed to address the challenges of pediatric surgery while preserving the benefits of minimally invasive surgery. The system, with its specialized 3mm and 5mm instruments, is tailored for the delicate nature of pediatric procedures.

