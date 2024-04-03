News & Insights

Markets
ASXC

Asensus Surgical Agrees To Karl Storz's Acquisition Offer; Stock Up

April 03, 2024 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with medical technology company Karl Storz SE & Co. KG regarding the company's potential acquisition at a purchase price of $0.35 per share in cash.

Under the agreement, Asensus would not engage in acquisition negotiations with any other party for a period of up to ten weeks, during which a merger agreement with Karl Storz is expected to be finalized.

The medical device company said that it would receive a bridge loan of $20 million from Karl Storz to meet immediate financial obligations during the exclusivity period.

Asensus also stated that it has formed a transaction committee of the Board of Directors to consider the terms of the merger agreement.

Currently, Asensus's stock is gaining 29.80 percent, to $0.277 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASXC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.