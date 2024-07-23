Asensus' Senhance Surgical System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance To Treat Urology Patients

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for an expanded indication to treat adult and pediatric urology patients using the Senhance Surgical System.

This system enhances surgeon control and minimizes variability through augmented intelligence and deep learning features.

Chester Koh, a pediatric urologist and director of the Pediatric Robotic Surgery Program said, "With a full suite of 3mm and 5mm instruments and digital integrations, the Senhance Surgical System combines the benefits of robotics and minimally invasive surgery."

The company noted that although the Senhance System has been used for urology procedures internationally for several years, this expanded indication will allow patients in the U.S. to take advantage of the Senhance System.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.