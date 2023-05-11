News & Insights

ASEAN leaders urge South China Sea restraint, concerned over North Korea tests

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

May 11, 2023 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by Reuters Staff for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders on Thursday urged restraint and peaceful resolution of disputes in the South China Sea and said a surge in missile tests by North Korea was a threat to regional peace.

A post-summit statement issued by chair Indonesia said the leaders welcomed efforts to conclude work on a maritime code of conduct with China and said some leaders were concerned about recent incidents in the South China Sea.

