ASE To Sell Equity Interests In Its Subsidiaries, GAPT And ASE Kun Shan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) announced the company and Beijing Wise Road Asset Management Co. have entered into a sale and purchase agreement by which ASE will sell shares and equity interests in its subsidiaries, GAPT Holding Limited and ASE (Kun Shan) Inc., to Wise Road Capital or its designated affiliate in exchange for a cash consideration in an aggregate amount of $1.46 billion. ASE expects to recognize a tax effected gain of approximately $630 million from the deal.

Through the transaction, ASE expects it will improve overall competitive edge by optimizing strategy and resource allocation in China, while further enhancing its investment in advanced technology development and expanding its capacities within Taiwan.

