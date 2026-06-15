ASE Technology Stock Surges 77.1% in 3 Months: Still a Buy?

ASE Technology Holding ASX has delivered an impressive run in recent months, with shares soaring 77.1% over the past three months. The gain comfortably outpaced the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry's 49.9% rise and the S&P 500's 10.6% advance. Such a strong rally naturally raises an important question for investors: has the stock already priced in most of the good news, or does ASE Technology still offer meaningful upside?

ASX Stock’s 3-Month Performance



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The answer largely depends on whether the company's AI-driven growth, advanced packaging expansion and earnings momentum can continue supporting higher profits over the coming years.

ASX Is Benefiting From the AI Wave

ASE Technology's first-quarter 2026 results highlighted how strongly the company is benefiting from growing AI-related semiconductor demand. Consolidated revenues increased 17% year over year, while net income attributable to shareholders surged 87%. Gross margin expanded to 20.1% from 16.8% a year ago, reflecting a richer mix of higher-value semiconductor packaging and testing services.



The company's Assembly, Testing and Material (ATM) business remains the primary growth engine. ATM revenues climbed 30% year over year and reached a record level during the quarter. Operating income from the segment jumped 90%, demonstrating the operating leverage created by stronger demand and higher factory utilization.



Management noted that traditional first-quarter seasonality was largely absent in ATM operations because AI-related products do not follow the same demand patterns as consumer electronics. The company continued to experience strong demand for LEAP services, advanced packaging and testing solutions tied to AI infrastructure.

LEAP Growth Strengthens the Bull Case for ASX Stock

One of the biggest reasons behind the stock's recent rally is ASE Technology's rapidly expanding LEAP business. Management raised its outlook for LEAP services revenues in 2026 and now expects it to exceed $3.5 billion, roughly 10% above prior guidance. The company also increased capital spending plans to support stronger-than-expected demand from AI customers.



Importantly, management expects even stronger incremental LEAP revenue growth in 2027. Executives repeatedly emphasized that customer demand remains robust and that additional capacity is being installed to support future growth.



The growing importance of AI is also visible in the company's revenue mix. Computing-related applications accounted for 27% of ATM revenues in the first quarter, up from 22% a year earlier, reflecting rising demand for advanced semiconductor packaging used in AI accelerators and high-performance computing.



As AI workloads become increasingly complex, advanced packaging and testing have become critical parts of semiconductor manufacturing. ASE Technology's scale, technological expertise and long-standing customer relationships position it well to capture this opportunity.

Margins and Guidance Continue to Improve for ASE Technology

Beyond revenue growth, profitability trends remain encouraging. Consolidated operating margin expanded to 10.1% from 6.5% a year ago, while ATM operating margin increased to 14.1% from 9.6%. The improvement was driven by better utilization, a favorable product mix and higher contributions from advanced packaging services.



Management believes profitability should continue improving throughout the year. For the second quarter, the company expects consolidated revenue growth of 7%-9% sequentially and projects further gains in gross and operating margins. ATM revenues are expected to increase 9%-11% sequentially, with gross margin remaining between 26% and 27%.



Executives also indicated that second-half margins could reach the upper end of the company's structural margin range as AI-related revenues continue to grow. These expectations suggest that earnings growth may continue well beyond 2026.

Estimate Revisions Support Further Upside

Analysts have become increasingly optimistic about ASE Technology's earnings outlook. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings increased to $1.05 per share from 77 cents. The current estimate implies 84.2% year-over-year earnings growth.



The outlook for 2027 is also encouraging. The consensus estimate currently points to another 36.2% increase in earnings per share. Upward estimate revisions are often one of the strongest indicators of improving business fundamentals. The sharp increase in earnings expectations reflects growing confidence in ASE Technology's ability to capitalize on AI-driven semiconductor demand while improving profitability.

ASX Estimate Revision Trend



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Valuation Remains Reasonable for ASX Stock

Despite the stock's impressive rally, valuation does not appear excessive. ASX currently trades at 31.17X forward 12-month earnings, below the industry average of 35.02X.



Considering the company's expected earnings growth, leadership position in advanced packaging and testing and improving margin profile, the valuation still appears reasonable relative to its growth prospects.

ASX Valuation - P/E F12M





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Investors are effectively paying less than the industry average for a company expected to generate significantly faster earnings growth over the next two years.

ASE Technology's Risks Investors Should Watch

While the outlook remains favorable, investors should not ignore several risks. First, ASE Technology is increasing capital expenditures aggressively to support LEAP expansion. Management acknowledged that depreciation expense will rise before the newly installed capacity begins contributing meaningful revenues, creating temporary pressure on margins.



Second, portions of the broader semiconductor market remain soft. Management noted continuing weakness in smartphones and certain consumer electronics categories, even though AI-related demand remains strong.



Third, geopolitical uncertainties, trade policies, foreign-exchange fluctuations and semiconductor industry cyclicality remain ongoing risks.



Finally, execution risk always exists when companies undertake large-scale capacity expansions tied to rapidly evolving technologies.

How Semiconductor Packaging Rivals Compare

ASE Technology operates in a highly competitive semiconductor packaging and testing market, facing competition from Amkor Technology AMKR, GlobalFoundries GFS and United Microelectronics Corporation UMC.



Amkor Technology remains one of the largest outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers globally. Amkor Technology continues investing heavily in advanced packaging technologies and benefits from strong relationships with leading chipmakers. Amkor Technology is also pursuing opportunities tied to AI and high-performance computing.



GlobalFoundries is benefiting from rising semiconductor demand across AI, communications and industrial markets. GlobalFoundries continues expanding its advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration capabilities to support next-generation chips. GlobalFoundries is also strengthening partnerships across the semiconductor supply chain, positioning GlobalFoundries to benefit from increasing demand for AI infrastructure and specialized semiconductor solutions.



United Microelectronics competes more broadly within semiconductor manufacturing but remains closely tied to AI infrastructure growth. United Microelectronics is benefiting from demand for advanced chips and capacity utilization improvements. United Microelectronics’ technology investments also support long-term growth opportunities tied to AI and high-performance computing applications.

ASX Stock: Still a Buy?

ASE Technology's 77.1% rally may appear intimidating at first glance, but the company's fundamentals continue to improve. Record ATM revenues, expanding margins, rising AI-related demand, stronger LEAP growth expectations and upward earnings estimate revisions all support the bullish case.



The stock also trades at a valuation discount to the broader semiconductor industry despite possessing one of the strongest earnings growth profiles in the sector.



While investors should monitor capital spending, industry cyclicality and macroeconomic risks, ASE Technology's leadership in advanced packaging and testing positions it well for the next phase of AI infrastructure growth.



With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ASX still appears attractive for investors seeking exposure to the rapidly expanding AI semiconductor ecosystem. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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